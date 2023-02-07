Regional director ACE holds open court:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema held an open court here on Tuesday.

She listened to complaints of people and issued orders on the spot.

Asma Ijaz directed officers concerned to complete inquiries timely and file cases againstcorrupt elements. She added legal action would be initiated against the officials involvedin corruption.