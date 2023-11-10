Open Menu

Regional Director AIOU Rawalpindi Felicitates Dr. Nasir Mehmood For Assuming Charge Of Vice Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Regional Director AIOU Rawalpindi felicitates Dr. Nasir Mehmood for assuming charge of Vice Chancellor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University Nasreen Hameed Khan on Friday expressed her felicitations to Dr. Nasir Mehmood for assuming the charge of the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.

In a statement here, the Regional Director said that President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Dr. Nasir Mahmood as Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University which is a source of pride for all of us.

"We Welcome to Dr. Nasir Mahmood.We all have complete faith in his educational policies for the promotion of the university and we stand with him.

We are hopeful that with the appointment of Dr. Nasir Mehmood, the institution will create a new chapter of success in the field of education," she said.

Nasreen Hameed Khan said that with the appointment of Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the construction and development of the university will further increase in honor and dignity. She said that all the staff of the university will follow his footsteps. "We will take our university to the horizon of success under the leadership of Dr. Nasir Mehmood," she added.

