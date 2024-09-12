Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

Regional Director Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed measures on drug prevention in educational institutions of Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Regional Director Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed measures on drug prevention in educational institutions of Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that youth are the asset of the country, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with a secure and conducive learning environment. He said that as chancellor he is taking various steps for the betterment of universities. He said that all possible measures will be taken to eradicate drugs from the campuses. The Governor Punjab said he has issued instructions to the vice chancellors of the universities to implement prohibition of smoking in campus premises and hostels in letter and spirit.

This initiative will help in promoting a clean and conducive learning environment for the student, he added. He said that counseling of students who would be found involved in taking drugs would also be ensured. He also emphasized the need to organize anti-drug awareness campaigns in educational institutions across Punjab.

Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry briefed the Governor Punjab about the efforts and future strategy of the Anti-Narcotics Force. He reiterated his commitment to purge the educational institutions of the menace of drugs.