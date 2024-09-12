Regional Director ANF Calls On Governor Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Regional Director Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed measures on drug prevention in educational institutions of Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Sunday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Regional Director Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed measures on drug prevention in educational institutions of Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that youth are the asset of the country, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with a secure and conducive learning environment. He said that as chancellor he is taking various steps for the betterment of universities. He said that all possible measures will be taken to eradicate drugs from the campuses. The Governor Punjab said he has issued instructions to the vice chancellors of the universities to implement prohibition of smoking in campus premises and hostels in letter and spirit.
This initiative will help in promoting a clean and conducive learning environment for the student, he added. He said that counseling of students who would be found involved in taking drugs would also be ensured. He also emphasized the need to organize anti-drug awareness campaigns in educational institutions across Punjab.
Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry briefed the Governor Punjab about the efforts and future strategy of the Anti-Narcotics Force. He reiterated his commitment to purge the educational institutions of the menace of drugs.
Recent Stories
Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA
Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irfan Siddiqui
UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh
Islamabad police nab main suspect in murder case
Delegation of int'l major investment companies meets Shafay Hussain
Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3
KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults
Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam
Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons
Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU
Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia
Naat competitions held at PAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irfan Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police nab main suspect in murder case2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of int'l major investment companies meets Shafay Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/332 minutes ago
-
KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults34 minutes ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam32 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons32 minutes ago
-
Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU32 minutes ago
-
Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia32 minutes ago
-
Naat competitions held at PAC32 minutes ago