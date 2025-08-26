Open Menu

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Regional director Anti-Corruption holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Mudassar Hanif Bhatti conducted an

open court at the District Council Hall Bhakkar on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Anti-Corruption office, during the open court, people

presented their applications to which Mudassar Hanif Bhatti issued on-the-spot directives

to concerned officials.

He instructed officers to process all complaints received during the session strictly on merit

and submit reports at the earliest.

Addressing the gathering, the regional director said that the doors of the Anti-Corruption office

remain open for citizens at all times, reaffirming the department’s commitment to Punjab’s

open-door policy for public facilitation.

He emphasized that such open courts at the district level are designed to provide maximum

relief to people.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Bhakkar Muhammad Khurram Anwar,

Assistant Director Legal Abdul Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Muhammad Zaheer, and

Circle Officer Ameer Abdullah.

