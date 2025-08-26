Regional Director Anti-Corruption Holds Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Mudassar Hanif Bhatti conducted an
open court at the District Council Hall Bhakkar on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the Anti-Corruption office, during the open court, people
presented their applications to which Mudassar Hanif Bhatti issued on-the-spot directives
to concerned officials.
He instructed officers to process all complaints received during the session strictly on merit
and submit reports at the earliest.
Addressing the gathering, the regional director said that the doors of the Anti-Corruption office
remain open for citizens at all times, reaffirming the department’s commitment to Punjab’s
open-door policy for public facilitation.
He emphasized that such open courts at the district level are designed to provide maximum
relief to people.
He was accompanied by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Bhakkar Muhammad Khurram Anwar,
Assistant Director Legal Abdul Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Muhammad Zaheer, and
Circle Officer Ameer Abdullah.
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
