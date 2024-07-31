Open Menu

Regional Director Holds Khuli Kachehri In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Regional Director holds khuli kachehri in Tharparkar

Following the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Following the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar on Wednesday.

During the event, he addressed the public issues related to the district accounts office and issued orders for their resolution.

He said that open courts were being held to solve pension, GP fund, commutation and other problems of government employees on priority basis so that they do not have to worry about their problems.

Jam Farhad directed the officers and staff of the district accounts office to take necessary measures to address issues of public on priority basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Tharparkar Event Government Court

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

8 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

8 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

8 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

8 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

8 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

8 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan