Regional Director Mohtasib holds open "Katchehry" in T.M Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon on Tuesday said the matters of government employees and family pension cases are being resolved by holding open courts across the province.

Addressing the open katchehry at district Treasury Office Tando Muhammad Khan, Memon said that efforts are being made to solve the problems of government employees and family cases immediately on the special directions of the Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan.

He directed that written or online complaints regarding any department must be resolved within three days and such matters should not be kept pending.

We are also working for the promotion of education in which emphasis is being placed on the education of the girls, Memon said.

The District Accounts Officer T.M Khan, Aneel Kumar informed the Regional Director about resolution of employees' cases and gave a detailed presentation in that regard.

He said salaries of IBA qualified JESTs were released while salaries of PSTs would soon be paid to the new appointees.

Abdul Wahab Memon also participated in seminars held in Govt Girls and Boys High Schools and vowed that educational issues of the districts would be resolved without discrimination.