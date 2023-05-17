Regional Director Nawabshah visits districts jail

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director of Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari visited District Jail and collected information from jail administration regarding the facilities provided to prisoners.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali, Jail Superintendent Ghulam Rasool Mashori, Deputy Jail Superintendent Sada Hussain Zardari, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, and a team of Legal Aid Society.

Muhammad Zardari said, "He is visiting the district jail on the instruction of Sindh Mohtasib Ala Aijaz Ali Khan with the objective to overview the facilities available to prisoners and also their medical treatment.

" Directing the jail administration, the Regional Director said, "Prisoners shall be provided facilities of education, health, and others according to the jail manual." On the occasion, the jail administration informed Regional Director Ombudsman that all facilities including meeting with relatives of prisoners, treatment, education, and others were provided to prisoners.

Moreover, the Legal Aid Society informed Regional Director that its team provided free of charge legal aid to 12 prisoners.