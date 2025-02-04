Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues

Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani emphasized the importance of self-reflection in resolving issues during a seminar titled "Role of the Ombudsman in Delivering Justice" at the Government College of Technology, Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani emphasized the importance of self-reflection in resolving issues during a seminar titled "Role of the Ombudsman in Delivering Justice" at the Government College of Technology, Larkana.

He assured that the institution operates free of charge, allowing individuals to approach without fear and have their problems addressed.¹

Jagirani encouraged people to visit their offices for issue resolution, highlighting the open courts held under the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's directives to resolve public grievances. These efforts have led to notable achievements, including the reopening of closed schools in Sindh, filling teacher vacancies, restoring 1,300 teachers' frozen IDs, and resuming their salaries.

He stressed that educated individuals bear greater responsibility and must act accountably. Jagirani also urged those with complaints against Sindh government departments or the board of Technical education to approach the ombudsman for justice.

The seminar was attended by faculty, students, and officials from relevant departments, including Muhammad Saleh Shah and Mureed Hussain Khakharani, principals of the Government College of Technology Larkana and its affiliated institute, respectively.