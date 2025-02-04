Open Menu

Regional Director Ombudsman Emphasizes Importance Of Self-reflection In Resolving Issues

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues

Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani emphasized the importance of self-reflection in resolving issues during a seminar titled "Role of the Ombudsman in Delivering Justice" at the Government College of Technology, Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani emphasized the importance of self-reflection in resolving issues during a seminar titled "Role of the Ombudsman in Delivering Justice" at the Government College of Technology, Larkana.

He assured that the institution operates free of charge, allowing individuals to approach without fear and have their problems addressed.¹

Jagirani encouraged people to visit their offices for issue resolution, highlighting the open courts held under the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's directives to resolve public grievances. These efforts have led to notable achievements, including the reopening of closed schools in Sindh, filling teacher vacancies, restoring 1,300 teachers' frozen IDs, and resuming their salaries.

He stressed that educated individuals bear greater responsibility and must act accountably. Jagirani also urged those with complaints against Sindh government departments or the board of Technical education to approach the ombudsman for justice.

The seminar was attended by faculty, students, and officials from relevant departments, including Muhammad Saleh Shah and Mureed Hussain Khakharani, principals of the Government College of Technology Larkana and its affiliated institute, respectively.

Recent Stories

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of Nat ..

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..

5 minutes ago
 Financial transparency, efficient business environ ..

Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..

20 minutes ago
 NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

10 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Nationa ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..

5 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance ..

Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kaka ..

Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..

5 minutes ago
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corri ..

KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study

10 minutes ago
 FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace per ..

FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..

35 minutes ago
 Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to s ..

Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..

9 minutes ago
 Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awarene ..

Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU

9 minutes ago
 President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day o ..

President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit

9 minutes ago
 UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialog ..

UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexis ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan