Regional Director Ombudsman For Immediate Relief To Citizen
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari has said that all possible measures
are being taken by the Office of the Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad to provide immediate relief to the poor, especially the people oppressed by government institutions.
He said that if any person has complaints against any institution or is being harassed for legitimate work, he should come to the High Ombudsman office and submit an application on a simple paper. The application will be written for free.
