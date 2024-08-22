Regional Director (Ombudsman) holds khuli kachehri at district Accounts office Nawabshah

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
On the special instructions of Provincial Director General of Sindh, Muhammad Suhail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director of Director General of Anti-Corruption, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, held an open court (khuli katchery) at the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, where retired and serving employees presented their issues related to pension, family pension, LPR, gratuity, GP Fund, and other problems
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) On the special instructions of Provincial Director General of Sindh, Muhammad Suhail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director of Director General of Anti-Corruption, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, held an open court (khuli katchery) at the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, where retired and serving employees presented their issues related to pension, family pension, LPR, gratuity, GP Fund, and other problems.
Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari and District Accounts Officer Habib-ur-Rehman Arain resolved some of the issues on the spot and issued instructions to the officers of the District Accounts Office to resolve the remaining issues immediately.
Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari said that the purpose of holding the open court was to identify and resolve the treasury-related issues of the retired employees, and to ensure that their pensions and other funds are paid on time.
District Accounts Officer Habib-ur-Rehman Arain informed that due to the old identity card, the pensions of 224 pensioners and the salaries of 89 serving employees were temporarily stopped, and Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari took notice of this and instructed the District Accounts Officer to contact the employees and pensioners immediately and update their new identity cards in the system so that their pensions and salaries can be restored.
On this occasion, the pensions of 50 pensioners and the salaries of 61 serving employees were restored.
District Accounts Officer Habib-ur-Rehman Arain appealed to the employees and pensioners to update their identity cards immediately so that their pensions and salaries could be paid without any disruption.
The open court was attended by District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhutto, Additional District Accounts Officer Muhammad Amjad Moghal, Accountant Hidayatullah Dawoodi, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio, Information Officer Ejaz Ali Tiwano, Assistant Director Social Welfare Muhammad Asif Khattak, and other officers of relevant departments.
Later, Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari visited various sections of the District Accounts Office.
