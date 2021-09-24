Regional Director (Ombudsman) holds open court to resolve employees' issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Accountant General Sindh, Regional Director Ombudsman, Sukkur Dr Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui Thursday held an open court (Khuli Kachehary) at District Accounts Office here.

A good number of government employees participated in the open court and apprised the Regional Director about their financial problems, grievances.

He ordered the resolution of employees' problems on the spot.

On the occasion, Siddiqui said it is the prime responsibility of the government to resolve the problems of government employees and in this regard this Khuli Katchehary was arranged.

Additional District Accounts Officer, Sukkur, Burhan Hyder Lodhi said that he always tried his level best to provide relief to employees of the district.