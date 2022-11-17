Regional Director Ombudsman holds open court at DAO office Jamshoro

On the special directives of the provincial ombudsman Ejaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Abdul Wahab Memon held an open court at District Accounts Office Jamshoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :On the special directives of the provincial ombudsman Ejaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Abdul Wahab Memon held an open court at District Accounts Office Jamshoro on Thursday.

Regional Director of the Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon issued instructions to the District Accounts Officer Jamshoro and the staff to solve the problems related to the pension of government employees, GP funds, LPR and other treasury related matters.

While listening to the complaints of the employees of the education department during the open court, the Regional Director gave instructions to the District Accounts Officer that the complaints received by the retired employees of the education department should be resolved as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the employees appreciated the holding of open court and termed it a good practice and expressed hope that the problems faced by the employees will be solved through such open court proceedings.

The District Account Officer Jamshoro Mumtaz Ali Soomro said that the doors were always open for employees and efforts are being made to solve the problems of employees' pension, GP fund and LPR on immediate basis.

The government employees, retired employees or their heirs should contact the treasury office if they have any kind of complaint, DAO said.

He said "As per the law and the rules, efforts are being made to solve every legitimate issue on a priority basis." Speaking on this occasion, Regional Director Abdul Wahab Memon said that such open courts should be held every month so that the problems of government employees could be solved timely.

He said that the employees of the provincial departments of Jamshoro district had sent several requests to his office for solving their legitimate problems.

He asked the DAO to solve their genuine issues without any delay.

Earlier, District Accounts Officer Jamshoro informed the director of ombudsman in detail about various complaints filed by retired and government employees and assured them that their problems would be resolved soon.

Later, Regional Director Ombudsman inspected various sections of the District Accounts Office Jamshoro.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Urs Khaskheli and other relevant officers of Treasury Office Jamshoro were present on this occasion.