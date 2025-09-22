Regional Director Ombudsman holds open Katchehry

Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, held an open katchehry at the District Education Office, Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, held an open katchehry at the District Education Office, Shaheed Benazirabad. The open katchehry was organized under the special directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, in order to address Issues in Government Schools of the district. RD said that the event aimed to address ongoing issues in government educational institutions and to raise awareness about the role and services of the Ombudsman’s Office.

Addressing the participants, Khan Muhammad Zardari said that several schools across the district had been visited to assess the available facilities. He noted that many institutions were facing severe shortages of clean drinking water, proper washrooms, adequate furniture, and other basic amenities. He stressed the need for the Education Department to take immediate action to resolve these issues.

He highlighted that the primary purpose of holding the open kachehri was not only to identify and resolve infrastructural deficiencies in government schools but also to educate headmasters about the functions and support provided by the Ombudsman’s Office, Regional Director instructed District Education Officers for Secondary and Primary education to ensure the provision of clean drinking water and furniture in schools.

He also emphasized the implementation of Sindhi as a compulsory subject in schools.

During the session, various school headmasters shared the problems they were facing within their institutions. In response, District Education Officer (Secondary) Ms. Hamera Mir and District Education Officer (Primary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti briefed Regional Director on ongoing educational activities and assured full cooperation in resolving the issues. The meeting was attended by male and female Taluka Education Officers from all tehsils of the district and headmasters of Government High, Higher Secondary, and Elementary Schools.

