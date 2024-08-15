Regional Director (Ombudsman) Nawabshah To Hold Khuli Kachehri On August 22
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:31 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) On the special instructions of Provincial Director General of Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director of Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, is organizing an open court (khuli katchery) on August 22 at 10:00 am at the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad.
The purpose of the open court is to resolve issues related to salaries, pensions, GP Fund, financial assistance, and treasury matters of government employees and the general public.
Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari has advised government employees and pensioners to participate in the open court on August 22 and present their issues so that necessary actions can be taken to resolve them.
