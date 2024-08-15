Open Menu

Regional Director (Ombudsman) Nawabshah To Hold Khuli Kachehri On August 22

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Regional Director (Ombudsman) Nawabshah to hold khuli kachehri on August 22

On the special instructions of Provincial Director General of Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director of Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, is organizing an open court (khuli katchery) on August 22 at 10:00 am at the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) On the special instructions of Provincial Director General of Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Regional Director of Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, is organizing an open court (khuli katchery) on August 22 at 10:00 am at the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad.

The purpose of the open court is to resolve issues related to salaries, pensions, GP Fund, financial assistance, and treasury matters of government employees and the general public.

Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari has advised government employees and pensioners to participate in the open court on August 22 and present their issues so that necessary actions can be taken to resolve them.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed August Government Court

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

47 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan