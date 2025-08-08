Open Menu

Regional Director Ombudsman Pays Surprise Visits To Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Regional Director Ombudsman pays surprise visits to Educational Institutions

Regional Director Ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari conducted surprise visits to Educational Institutions and Town Committee in Daur and directed for Improved facilities and staff attendance

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari conducted surprise visits to Educational Institutions and Town Committee in Daur and directed for Improved facilities and staff attendance.

Acting on special directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Regional Director Ombudsman SBA, paid surprise visits to Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Main Primary School in Daur. During the visits, he inspected ongoing educational activities and checked the attendance of teachers and staff.

Regional Director instructed school administrations to give special attention to the education of female students, ensure full attendance of staff, and arrange adequate provision of cold drinking water considering the hot weather. He also emphasized improving lighting and cleanliness in the schools.

RD said that the purpose of such visits is to enhance the quality of education, monitor teacher's attendance, and assess challenges faced by institutions to take necessary steps for their resolution. The administration of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Daur briefed him on the educational activities underway at the institution.

Later, Regional Director also visited the Town Committee Daur, where he directed Town Officer to ensure the provision of municipal services to citizens and further improve cleanliness arrangements in the city. Town Officer Muhammad Laiq Zardari briefed him on the municipal services being provided.

During the visit, DSP Police Daur, Habib-ur-Rehman Lashari, along with other officials, was also present.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks Int ..

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities ..

Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

4 minutes ago
 Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation ..

Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to c ..

Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful ac ..

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Kha ..

9 minutes ago
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate ..

I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estima ..

Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st

9 minutes ago
 Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Indep ..

Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 "Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and cultu ..

"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA

9 minutes ago
 Father, minor daughters injured in house robbery

Father, minor daughters injured in house robbery

17 seconds ago
 SSP Traffic orders special Independence Day traffi ..

SSP Traffic orders special Independence Day traffic plan

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan