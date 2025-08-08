Regional Director Ombudsman pays surprise visits to Educational Institutions

Regional Director Ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari conducted surprise visits to Educational Institutions and Town Committee in Daur and directed for Improved facilities and staff attendance

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari conducted surprise visits to Educational Institutions and Town Committee in Daur and directed for Improved facilities and staff attendance.

Acting on special directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Regional Director Ombudsman SBA, paid surprise visits to Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Main Primary School in Daur. During the visits, he inspected ongoing educational activities and checked the attendance of teachers and staff.

Regional Director instructed school administrations to give special attention to the education of female students, ensure full attendance of staff, and arrange adequate provision of cold drinking water considering the hot weather. He also emphasized improving lighting and cleanliness in the schools.

RD said that the purpose of such visits is to enhance the quality of education, monitor teacher's attendance, and assess challenges faced by institutions to take necessary steps for their resolution. The administration of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Daur briefed him on the educational activities underway at the institution.

Later, Regional Director also visited the Town Committee Daur, where he directed Town Officer to ensure the provision of municipal services to citizens and further improve cleanliness arrangements in the city. Town Officer Muhammad Laiq Zardari briefed him on the municipal services being provided.

During the visit, DSP Police Daur, Habib-ur-Rehman Lashari, along with other officials, was also present.

