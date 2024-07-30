Open Menu

Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar To Hold Khuli Kuchehri On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar to hold Khuli Kuchehri on Wednesday

On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar will hold an open court (Khuli kachehri) on Wednesday, July 31, at 12:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar will hold an open court (Khuli kachehri) on Wednesday, July 31, at 12:00 PM

at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar.

He will listen to people's problems and complaints regarding the Treasury Office and issue orders on the spot for their resolution.

According to an official statement, the general public, especially pensioners and retired employees have been advised to register their complaints along with required documents for the redressal on spot.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Tharparkar July Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

12 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

12 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

12 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan