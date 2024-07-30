Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar To Hold Khuli Kuchehri On Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar will hold an open court (Khuli kachehri) on Wednesday, July 31, at 12:00 PM
at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar.
He will listen to people's problems and complaints regarding the Treasury Office and issue orders on the spot for their resolution.
According to an official statement, the general public, especially pensioners and retired employees have been advised to register their complaints along with required documents for the redressal on spot.
