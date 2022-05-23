UrduPoint.com

Regional Director (Ombudsman) To Hold Open Court On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:14 PM

On the directives of Ombudsman Sindh, the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari would address the issues faced by in-service government and retired officers and family pensioners at the District Accounts Office, Sanghar on May 24 at 10 a.m

According to a handout issued by the district information office, government employees of the district and pensioners were advised to ensure their presence in the open court to communicate their issues linked with the District Accounts Office, so that steps could be taken to resolve the same.

