Regional Director ombudsman to hold open katcheri on May 18

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari in coordination with District Accounts Office will hold an open katcheri on May 18, at District Accounts Office SBA.

The 'open katcheri' will commence from 9:00 a.m. to address issues faced by general public, government employees, and pensioners linked with this office.

Khan advised the citizens, pensioners and government employees to attend the public meeting to apprise about their complaints so that measures could be taken to resolve them.