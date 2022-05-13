UrduPoint.com

Regional Director Ombudsman To Hold Open Katcheri On May 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Regional Director ombudsman to hold open katcheri on May 18

Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari in coordination with District Accounts Office will hold an open katcheri on May 18, at District Accounts Office SBA

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari in coordination with District Accounts Office will hold an open katcheri on May 18, at District Accounts Office SBA.

The 'open katcheri' will commence from 9:00 a.m. to address issues faced by general public, government employees, and pensioners linked with this office.

Khan advised the citizens, pensioners and government employees to attend the public meeting to apprise about their complaints so that measures could be taken to resolve them.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed May From Government

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complain ..

Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complaints of BISP beneficiaries on pr ..

4 minutes ago
 Trudeau Welcomes Pope's Plans to Visit Canada, Del ..

Trudeau Welcomes Pope's Plans to Visit Canada, Deliver Apology to Indigenous Peo ..

4 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukrai ..

Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner Du ..

US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner During Moscow Court Hearing - St ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt approves amnesty scheme for multiple Pakistan ..

Govt approves amnesty scheme for multiple Pakistani passports holders

5 minutes ago
 Biden Speaks to Swedish, Finnish Leaders Amid Push ..

Biden Speaks to Swedish, Finnish Leaders Amid Push to Join NATO - White House

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.