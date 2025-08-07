Open Menu

Regional Director Ombudsman Visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, on the special directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Daur and Basic Health Unit Plus (BHU+) Bucheri, operating under PPHI.

During the visit, RD inspected the cleanliness, health facilities and assessed the medical services being provided to patients. He also interacted with the patients to gather feedback regarding the availability of medicines, diagnostic tests, and other healthcare services.

During visit several patients complained about the unavailability of essential medicines and the lack of basic medical facilities. Expressing displeasure over the situation, Regional Director strictly instructed the hospital administrations to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services, including free medicines and necessary tests.

He emphasized that cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals must be maintained, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Talking to media, Regional Director said that the Primary purpose of these visits is to ensure that underprivileged patients receive proper medical care. He also announced plans for further surprise inspections in the future to monitor the performance of healthcare centers. During the visit, the hospital administrations briefed RD on the current state of medical services being provided to the patients.

