Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana hold open katchery

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has directed the District Accounts Officer Larkana to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without any delay.

This he said while holding an open court at District Accounts Office Larkana, on Tuesday. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this context, he warned.

He said that the problems of the government employees, pensioners and families of the deceased employees should be resolved at the earliest and special care should be taken.

The Regional Director Ombudsman directed the officials to resolve the legitimate issues of the employees and their families in all cases.

He also directed the Additional District Accounts Officer Larkana and other officials to send the employees' difference bills to the Finance Department.

Cases of education, police, livestock and other departments were presented in open court for which orders were issued on the spot.

He said that this open court is being held on the orders of Sindh provincial Ombudsman. He also said that for the solution of the legitimate problems of the government employees every month an open court will be heldThe officers/officials concerned were present on the occasion.