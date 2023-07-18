Open Menu

Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Hold Open Katchery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana hold open katchery

The Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has directed the District Accounts Officer Larkana to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without any delay

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has directed the District Accounts Officer Larkana to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without any delay.

This he said while holding an open court at District Accounts Office Larkana, on Tuesday. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this context, he warned.

He said that the problems of the government employees, pensioners and families of the deceased employees should be resolved at the earliest and special care should be taken.

The Regional Director Ombudsman directed the officials to resolve the legitimate issues of the employees and their families in all cases.

He also directed the Additional District Accounts Officer Larkana and other officials to send the employees' difference bills to the Finance Department.

Cases of education, police, livestock and other departments were presented in open court for which orders were issued on the spot.

He said that this open court is being held on the orders of Sindh provincial Ombudsman. He also said that for the solution of the legitimate problems of the government employees every month an open court will be heldThe officers/officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Education Larkana All Government Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health ..

MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health vulnerability and adaptation ..

3 minutes ago
 Over Half of German Hospitals Suffered Financial L ..

Over Half of German Hospitals Suffered Financial Losses in 2022 - Survey

1 minute ago
 UAE delegation presents vision for global partners ..

UAE delegation presents vision for global partnerships on sidelines of UN-HLPF o ..

18 minutes ago
 Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of pro ..

Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of processions: Commissioner Sukkur

31 minutes ago
 Security plan evolved for Muharram

Security plan evolved for Muharram

31 minutes ago
 Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Kh ..

Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Khan

31 minutes ago
UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

31 minutes ago
 PPP to win general elections with thumping majorit ..

PPP to win general elections with thumping majority: Bacha

41 minutes ago
 HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in ..

HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in top 200 int'l varsities

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face India in IBSA World Games cricket ..

Pakistan to face India in IBSA World Games cricket opener

15 minutes ago
 Women empowerment must to development: governor Pu ..

Women empowerment must to development: governor Punjab

15 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB for special measures to ensure cleanlines ..

MD SSWMB for special measures to ensure cleanliness in Muharram ul Haram

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan