Regional Director provincial ombudsman Larkana holds open katchehry

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Ali Akbar Jagirani Wednesday directed District Accounts Officer Larkana to resolve the problems of serving and retired government employees and the relatives of the deceased without any delay.

He said that government employees and pensioners should not be inconvenienced and special care should be taken of the relatives of the deceased employees.

He said this while talking in an open katchehry (conversation) at the District Accounts Office, Larkana.

The complaints found in the katchehry were reviewed and resolved.

The Regional Director also directed the District Accounts Officer and other officials that the legitimate problems of the employees and their relatives should be resolved in every case.

He said that this open katchehry is being held on the orders of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh.

He also said that an open katchehry will be held every month to solve the legitimate problems of government employees, retired employees and the relatives of the deceased employees.