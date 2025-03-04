Regional Director, PSIC visits to inspect furniture items

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Regional Director, Punjab Small Industry Corporation (PSIC) Hasnain Khalid Sanpal along with his team here on Tuesday visited the furniture market to check various handmade furniture items of the craftsmen.

He appreciated the various beautiful designs made of wood (Sheshum).

On this occasion, he said that as per the instructions of the government, steps were being taken to enable Chiniot's furniture to access the global market and a future plan was also being formulated for the exhibition of this beautiful furniture in the country.

The delegation said that Chiniot furniture definitely had its own prominent and unique identity all over the world.

