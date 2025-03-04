Regional Director, PSIC Visits To Inspect Furniture Items
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Regional Director, Punjab Small Industry Corporation (PSIC) Hasnain Khalid Sanpal along with his team here on Tuesday visited the furniture market to check various handmade furniture items of the craftsmen.
He appreciated the various beautiful designs made of wood (Sheshum).
On this occasion, he said that as per the instructions of the government, steps were being taken to enable Chiniot's furniture to access the global market and a future plan was also being formulated for the exhibition of this beautiful furniture in the country.
The delegation said that Chiniot furniture definitely had its own prominent and unique identity all over the world.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU’s Nimra Rafique to represent Pakistan in forthcoming Blind Women’s Cricket series in Austra ..5 minutes ago
-
Regional Director, PSIC visits to inspect furniture items5 minutes ago
-
PYMP's skill development programme: bridging the skills gap in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner appreciates IUB for literary, cultural festival5 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans rice nursery sowing till May 20 to break enemy pests' life cycle5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramazan facilitation stalls5 minutes ago
-
14 shops sealed, 61 arrested for overpricing in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, narcotics arrested55 minutes ago
-
“Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars” monitored strictly to facililtate people: ADC55 minutes ago
-
KP-RETP signs contract agreements with Agribusiness Mobilization Partners55 minutes ago
-
International Civil Defense Day celebrations organized55 minutes ago
-
Virtual centre for child safety reunites two missing children with parents55 minutes ago