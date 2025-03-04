Open Menu

Regional Director, PSIC Visits To Inspect Furniture Items

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Regional Director, PSIC visits to inspect furniture items

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Regional Director, Punjab Small Industry Corporation (PSIC) Hasnain Khalid Sanpal along with his team here on Tuesday visited the furniture market to check various handmade furniture items of the craftsmen.

He appreciated the various beautiful designs made of wood (Sheshum).

On this occasion, he said that as per the instructions of the government, steps were being taken to enable Chiniot's furniture to access the global market and a future plan was also being formulated for the exhibition of this beautiful furniture in the country.

The delegation said that Chiniot furniture definitely had its own prominent and unique identity all over the world.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

10 minutes ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

10 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

10 minutes ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

25 minutes ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

40 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

55 minutes ago
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endo ..

Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..

55 minutes ago
 Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

1 hour ago
 Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of ..

Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..

1 hour ago
 EAD explores waste recycling, water management, na ..

EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..

2 hours ago
 US President Donald Trump halts all military aid t ..

US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan