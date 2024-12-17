Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address treasury related issues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman Sohail Ahmed Rajput, the Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Tuesday at the District Accounts Office, Jamshoro. The session aimed to identify and resolve treasury-related issues faced by government employees and retired pensioners.

On this occasion, Abdul Wahab Memon maintained that, on the special instructions of the Accountant General Sindh, open courts were being conducted at district accounts offices across various districts. These sessions focus on resolving matters related to pensions, GP funds, LPR and gratuities to ensure timely relief for employees and retirees.

He directed the officials of the District Accounts Office to prioritize resolving the issues of government employees, particularly retired staff, and ensure effective measures for their relief. Additionally, he issued specific directives to address problems related to the education department. District Accounts Officer Jamshoro Anwar Ali Thebo informed that retired employees were being provided pensions, gratuities and LPR benefits under the available funds.

Later, Abdul Wahab Memon conducted a detailed inspection of the record room including pension and GP fund. The khuli kachehri was attended by Additional District Accounts Officer Muhammad Ali Chanar, Dr Mir Turab and officers from various government departments.