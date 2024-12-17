Open Menu

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Holds Khuli Kachehri In Jamshoro To Address Treasury Related Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address treasury related issues

On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman Sohail Ahmed Rajput, the Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Tuesday at the District Accounts Office, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) On the directives of Sindh Ombudsman Sohail Ahmed Rajput, the Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Tuesday at the District Accounts Office, Jamshoro. The session aimed to identify and resolve treasury-related issues faced by government employees and retired pensioners.

On this occasion, Abdul Wahab Memon maintained that, on the special instructions of the Accountant General Sindh, open courts were being conducted at district accounts offices across various districts. These sessions focus on resolving matters related to pensions, GP funds, LPR and gratuities to ensure timely relief for employees and retirees.

He directed the officials of the District Accounts Office to prioritize resolving the issues of government employees, particularly retired staff, and ensure effective measures for their relief. Additionally, he issued specific directives to address problems related to the education department. District Accounts Officer Jamshoro Anwar Ali Thebo informed that retired employees were being provided pensions, gratuities and LPR benefits under the available funds.

Later, Abdul Wahab Memon conducted a detailed inspection of the record room including pension and GP fund. The khuli kachehri was attended by Additional District Accounts Officer Muhammad Ali Chanar, Dr Mir Turab and officers from various government departments.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hyderabad Jamshoro Anwar Ali Muhammad Ali Sohail Ahmed From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan wi ..

Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and ..

2 minutes ago
 Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Pro ..

Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898

2 minutes ago
 Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamaba ..

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit

6 minutes ago
 Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ..

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $ ..

For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..

13 minutes ago
 Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always ..

Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..

6 minutes ago
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniver ..

DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

5 minutes ago
 Economy back on track due to government's initiati ..

Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar

5 minutes ago
 DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

5 minutes ago
 Citizens’ registration relaunched

Citizens’ registration relaunched

6 minutes ago
 Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarship ..

Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar

6 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kach ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address tr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan