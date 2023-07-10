Open Menu

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana To Hold Open Kutcheries On 13th,18th July

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 10:21 PM

On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court (Khuli Katchery) at District Accounts Office Larkana on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday) at 11 am to resolve the government employees, retired government servants and common-men complaints

On the other hand, another such open court will be held at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot on July 13, 2023, at 11 am, in which the Regional Director Larkana of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh will also hear the problems of the government employees, retired government servants and common-men.

The cases pending in the district accounts offices of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot of civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

The district accounts officers of both districts have been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.

