Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold open kutchery on 16th August

Published August 09, 2023

On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court (Khuli Katchery) at District Accounts Office Larkana on August 16, 2023 (Wednesday) at 11 am to resolve the government employees, retired government servants and common-men complaints

The cases pending in the district accounts office of Larkana civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

The district accounts officer Larkana have been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.

