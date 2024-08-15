Regional Directorate Colleges Mirpurkhas Celebrates 77th Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Regional Directorate Colleges Mirpurkhas marked the 77th Independence Day with a ceremony, where Regional Director Mir Chand Oad cut the Independence Day cake, surrounded by staff and officials.
On this occasion, Oad emphasized the significance of August 14, recalling the sacrifices made by the nation's elders to achieve freedom and independence. He urged the audience to reaffirm their commitment to the country's development, prosperity, and integrity, pledging to make sacrifices for its survival.
The event was attended by Rana Altaf, Office Superintendent Shakeel Mustafa Khoso, and other office staff, who joined in the celebration and reflection on the country's journey since independence.
APP/hms/378
