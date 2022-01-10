UrduPoint.com

Regional Directorate HED To Address Problems Of Teachers, Students: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that the establishment of Regional Directorate of Higher Education in Abbottabad would address the problems of college teachers and students

He said that now the staff of colleges would not have to visit Peshawar for official work while new job opportunities would also be available after establishment of the directorate.

He expressed these views while meeting various delegations here at his office.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was trying to provide facilities to the people and solve the problems at their doorstep.

The delegations briefed the Provincial Minister about the issues being faced.

The Minister assured to resolve the issues of the masses on priority and also issued necessary orders on the spot.

