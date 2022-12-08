UrduPoint.com

Regional Director,Ombudsman To Holds Open Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:29 PM

On the order of Sindh Ombudsman, the Regional Director, Larkana will hold open courts (open katchehries) with the District Accounts Officers to solve the problems of government offices and government employees

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :On the order of Sindh Ombudsman, the Regional Director, Larkana will hold open courts (open katchehries) with the District Accounts Officers to solve the problems of government offices and government employees.

In this regard, Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold open courts (open katchehries) at District Accounts Office Larkana on December 13, and at District Accounts Office Qamber-Shahdadkot on December 16.

The cases pending in the district accounts offices of civil servants and general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

The district accounts officers of both the districts have been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.

