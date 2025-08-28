Regional Economy Will Boost With The Development Of RRR Economic Zones; DG RDA
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, has said that the development of Rawalpindi Ring Road(RRR) Economic Zones will significantly boost the regional economy, generate new employment opportunities, and improve facilities for the public
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, has said that the development of Rawalpindi Ring Road(RRR) Economic Zones will significantly boost the regional economy, generate new employment opportunities, and improve facilities for the public.
Presiding over a special meeting to review the progress of setting up economic zones along RRR, she highlighted the transformative impact of the RRR project, saying that the initiative would not only ease traffic congestion in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but also provide a clean, healthy, and safe environment for their residents.
Kinza further stated that the project envisions the establishment of logistics and education centres, a health city, dry port, business centres, industrial zones, transport terminals, wholesale markets, amusement parks, and residential communities along both sides of the Ring Road.
She assured that the construction work would be completed in the near future.
Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmud, His Excellency, Senior Advisor OIC COMSTECH, lauded the initiative and underscored its importance as a long-awaited need of the twin cities.
He emphasized that the project would catalyze development, particularly towards the south-western expansion of Rawalpindi.
He stressed that the establishment of Special Economic Zones along the Ring Road would bring growth and modernization through advanced town planning practices. He also advised on a Green Building Code and the regeneration of the city, noting that this project would help permanently remove urban encroachments through a long-term policy framework.
Shahid further added that the solution to Pakistan’s economic challenges lies in the promotion of private sector investment and exports, assuring that investors will be fully facilitated through the RRR economic zones.
Speaking on the occasion, former Ambassador Ms. Naghmana Hashmi appreciated the initiative and remarked that the main objective of the Ring Road project is to enhance economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities.
