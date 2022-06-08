Regional Election Commission Abbottabad establishes 142 display centers for electoral roll review

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, like in other parts of the country, Regional Election Commission Abbottabad Wednesday posted the preliminary electoral rolls in the display centers for the convenience of the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, like in other parts of the country, Regional Election Commission Abbottabad Wednesday posted the preliminary electoral rolls in the display centers for the convenience of the people.

Masses can submit their application for registration, the expulsion of vote and correction of permanent and temporary address on the relevant form.

Regional Election Commission (REC) has established 142 display centers in 8 districts of the Hazara division where unconfirmed electoral rolls have been placed for public reading from May 21, 2022, to June 19, 2022, where people can register their names, correction of addresses and also submit their complaints.

Regional Election Commissioner Hazara division Aziz Bahadur and district election commissioner Zeeshan Khan visited the display centers in district Abbottabad and reviewed the measures for voters.

Aziz Bahadur provided the guidelines issued by the ECP to the in-charges display centers and said that ensure error-free electoral rolls and provide complete information to the voters.

Through media, political parties and civil society the regional election commissioner requested masses must visit their nearest display center, check their Names and register their vote according to CNIC with permanent or temporary residential addresses.

The district election commissioner Abbottabad Zeehshan Khan said that the forms are available on all display centers free of cost and voters can check their ID card numbers by texting the helpline, for this purpose we have also appointed a review officer for each tehsil where voters can register their votes.