UrduPoint.com

Regional Election Commission Abbottabad Establishes 142 Display Centers For Electoral Roll Review

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Regional Election Commission Abbottabad establishes 142 display centers for electoral roll review

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, like in other parts of the country, Regional Election Commission Abbottabad Wednesday posted the preliminary electoral rolls in the display centers for the convenience of the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, like in other parts of the country, Regional Election Commission Abbottabad Wednesday posted the preliminary electoral rolls in the display centers for the convenience of the people.

Masses can submit their application for registration, the expulsion of vote and correction of permanent and temporary address on the relevant form.

Regional Election Commission (REC) has established 142 display centers in 8 districts of the Hazara division where unconfirmed electoral rolls have been placed for public reading from May 21, 2022, to June 19, 2022, where people can register their names, correction of addresses and also submit their complaints.

Regional Election Commissioner Hazara division Aziz Bahadur and district election commissioner Zeeshan Khan visited the display centers in district Abbottabad and reviewed the measures for voters.

Aziz Bahadur provided the guidelines issued by the ECP to the in-charges display centers and said that ensure error-free electoral rolls and provide complete information to the voters.

Through media, political parties and civil society the regional election commissioner requested masses must visit their nearest display center, check their Names and register their vote according to CNIC with permanent or temporary residential addresses.

The district election commissioner Abbottabad Zeehshan Khan said that the forms are available on all display centers free of cost and voters can check their ID card numbers by texting the helpline, for this purpose we have also appointed a review officer for each tehsil where voters can register their votes.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Visit Reading May June Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI govt slammed over manhandling of Advocate Ghuf ..

PTI govt slammed over manhandling of Advocate Ghufran Ullah : Afshan Hussain Adv ..

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Tajikistan face similar security challen ..

Pakistan, Tajikistan face similar security challenges, threats being Afghanistan ..

42 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Dr. Amja ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Dr. Amjad Saqib's book "4 Admi"

44 seconds ago
 UK's PM 'in denial' as he faces MPs after confiden ..

UK's PM 'in denial' as he faces MPs after confidence vote

50 seconds ago
 Road checking campaign to continue till June 16

Road checking campaign to continue till June 16

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time NAB for arguments ..

Islamabad High Court grants time NAB for arguments on acquittal plea of Ahsan Iq ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.