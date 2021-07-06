UrduPoint.com
Regional Election Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Address Vote Related Issues

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Makran and Ketch, Abdul Wahid Baloch on Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Voters Education Committee to address vote related issues in the area

The meeting was attended by a large number of government officials, representatives of political parties and social organizations.

The members discussed various issues including identification of voters' problems. The meeting stressed for ensuring the participation of women and young voters and for all schools of thought in the society to play their role.

" Every citizen who is 18 years of age or above has the right to vote," the meeting said.

It was told in the meeting that women, men, youth, persons with disabilities and minorities had equal right to vote and women were an important part of the society.

The registration of women as voters must be ensured and at the same time the importance of voting must be raised among the people, the meeting observed.

"In addition, young people need to be made aware that they can be an important part of their area by knowing the value of their vote, we all have to play our part in creating a computerized ID card for voter registration and the purpose of this meeting is to educate the people and the voters so that they can play a full role came under discussion in the meeting."Regional Election Commissioner Makran at Ketch Abdul Wahid Baloch said the Election Commission was ready to cooperate and guide the people, adding the voters would be assisted in obtaining new identity cards while guidance could be given in registering and correcting the existing records so that any citizen would not be deprived from vote casting in next general election.

He also appealed the people to register and correct their Names in the electoral rolls by contacting the Election Commission office during official working hours.

