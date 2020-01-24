UrduPoint.com
Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Urges Citizens To Enroll Their Vote In Electoral Rolls

The Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Masood Ahmed Qureshi, has stressed upon citizens particularly youth to get their vote registered to use right of franchise in coming elections

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Masood Ahmed Qureshi, has stressed upon citizens particularly youth to get their vote registered to use right of franchise in coming elections.

During visit of various display centres set up by election authorities in different areas of Tharparkar on Friday, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 129 display centers across the district for facilitating people in registration and correction of voters' particulars.

The ECP has also extended the deadline from January 24 to February 15, 2020 for enrollment of new voters, or deletion, correction in particulars or to file any objection against any voter.

He further said that the voters could also get information by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

The Regional Election Commissioner directed in charges of display centers to play their role proactively and engage notables and elected councilors of concerned areas so that local population could get maximum benefit of the exercise.

The REC during visit informed students about the importance of vote and method of enrollment of vote, in schools and colleges of Tharparkar.

