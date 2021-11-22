Regional Election Commissioner reviews door-to-door voters lists verification

Regional Election Commissioner Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim on Monday chaired an important meeting for reviewing door-to-door voters lists verification

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim on Monday chaired an important meeting for reviewing door-to-door voters lists verification.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Registration Officers of Multan City Tehsil and Multan Saddar Tehsil besides District Election Commissioner-I, Multan Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan and District Election Commissioner-II, Multan Javed Iqbal.

The Regional Election Commissioner reviewed the door-to-door voter verification process of all AROs and listened to their concerns and instructed on how to resolve them.

The special teams have also been formed which will visit the election officers and staff, Multan Cantt, Multan City, Saddar, Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala headed by District Election Commissioners and will be in touch with the field staff.

These will visit the field and submit the report on daily basis to the Regional Election Commissioner, Multan.

He directed that all the District Election Commissioners should be in touch with the field staff and monitor the ongoing work closely so that error free voter lists could be made in each district and the revision work could be carried out in a timely manner.

Each ARO will check the progress of the certifier's work on a daily basis and the work will be fully monitored so that the revision work can be completed within the stipulated time, he explained.

The District Election Commissioners asked the AROs to continue their work in an efficient manner and assured full cooperation from the ECP.

Meanwhile, Rana Sohail, an inspection officer appointed by the ECP is on a visit to Multan Division from November 22 to November 25.