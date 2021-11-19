Regional Election Commissioner reviews voter registration, verification process

Regional Election Commissioner Abdul Rehman Arain Friday said that on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, voter registration and verification process continued

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Abdul Rehman Arain Friday said that on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, voter registration and verification process continued.

He expressed these views during a visit to Sujawal city for reviewing the ongoing voter verification and registration process.

He appealed to people to play a vital role during the campaign for encouraging voters to take part for ensuring accurate registration and verification of vote in order to make the verification campaign successful as well as resolving issues faced by the masses.

Arain, on the occasion lauded the efforts of District Election Commissioner Sujwal Khalid Hussain Lund and his team and directed to accelerate the process of voter registration and verification so that assigned tasks could be accomplished in stipulated time.

Earlier District Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain Lund chairing a meeting of District education Committee said that registration of vote in right block was our prime responsibility and for this purpose five Assistant Registration officers from education department, 54 supervisors and 267 verification officers were appointed who were engaged in door-to-door verification while 60 display centers would also be set up next month.