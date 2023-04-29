UrduPoint.com

Regional Emergency Officer Reviews Rescue-1122 Performance

April 29, 2023

Regional emergency officer reviews Rescue-1122 performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, along with an inspection team, visited Central Rescue-1122 offices and reviewed monthly performance of the Sialkot station.

The team checked working of rescue vehicles, equipment and staff. The team members also checked data entries of store, record of accounts office and technical office, emergency record of control room, flood-fighting equipment, etc. The REO also listened to the control room calls, checked the fuel log book and register, and also signed it.

Station In-charge Zia Mustafa and Rescue Safety Officer Samiullah Gondal were also present.

The REO appreciated performance of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and gave necessary instructions to him.

A meeting between the REO and district emergency officer was also participated by the operational staff. Syed Kamal Abid appreciated rescuers who showed excellent performance and advised them to continue performing their duties with enthusiasm.

