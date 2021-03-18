UrduPoint.com
Regional Emergency Officer Visits Rescue Centres

Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid visited the central Rescue-1122 centres in Sialkot, Daska and Pasrur.

According to a rescue spokesperson, during his visit, he inspected vehicles and the stations' buildings.

Addressing the rescuers, Kamal Abid said that it was the responsibility of all to maintain the quality service and should continue to perform duties with enthusiasm.

The regional emergency officer also visited the main store of Rescue 1122 Sialkot and inspected the stock there.

More Stories From Pakistan

