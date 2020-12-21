Regional Emergency Officer visits various Rescue stations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :-:Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid visited Central Rescue Station of Sialkot District, Paki Kotli Daska Road Station, Factory Area Station, Tehsil Pasrur, Daska and Sambarial stations.

According to a rescue spokesperson, he inspected equipments of the vehicles and stations.

The Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala appreciated the performance of rescuers and gave necessary instructions to them.

Addressing the rescuers, Syed Kamal Abid said, "It is a responsibility of all of us to maintain quality service and perform duties with enthusiasm."He directed the rescuers to keep themselves active and strong by doing physical exercise daily.