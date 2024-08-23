Regional Federal Ombudsman decides cases related to SEPCO & SSGC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Regional head, Syed Mahmood Ali Shah on Friday heard the petitions received against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Larkana.

Decisions were made on the applications while the remaining 2 applications were referred to NEPRA, in addition, decisions were issued on 15 applications filed against Sui Southern Gas Company.

Shah further instructed the officials of the concerned departments to implement the decisions issued by the affected applicants as soon as possible and not to do injustice to anyone while strict action will be taken against the violators of the order. SSGC Deputy Manager, Saeed Ahmed Korejo and the complainants participated.