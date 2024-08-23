Open Menu

Regional Federal Ombudsman Decides Cases Related To SEPCO & SSGC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Regional Federal Ombudsman decides cases related to SEPCO & SSGC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Regional head, Syed Mahmood Ali Shah on Friday heard the petitions received against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Larkana.

Decisions were made on the applications while the remaining 2 applications were referred to NEPRA, in addition, decisions were issued on 15 applications filed against Sui Southern Gas Company.

Shah further instructed the officials of the concerned departments to implement the decisions issued by the affected applicants as soon as possible and not to do injustice to anyone while strict action will be taken against the violators of the order. SSGC Deputy Manager, Saeed Ahmed Korejo and the complainants participated.

Related Topics

Nepra Company Sukkur Larkana Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

6 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan