Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Arif Khan

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Arif Khan on Monday said regional office of the Federal Ombudsman was registering complaints of mismanagement in federal departments and orders were being issued for their immediate resolutions.

Addressing a seminar, organized at Shah Abdul Latif Government Science Boys Degree College, he said people could register their complaints regarding HESCO, Sui Gas, State Life, Railways, Post Office, NADRA, EOBI and other departments.

The advisor said people could submit their complaints in the Federal Ombudsman office by hand, post, email, mobile app and website.

He said now there was no need for people to go to Karachi and Hyderabad to resolve their problems.

