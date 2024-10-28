Open Menu

Regional Federal Ombudsman Office Starts Registering Complaints : Advisor To Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Arif Khan

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Arif Khan

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Arif Khan on Monday said regional office of the Federal Ombudsman was registering complaints of mismanagement in federal departments and orders were being issued for their immediate resolutions

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Arif Khan on Monday said regional office of the Federal Ombudsman was registering complaints of mismanagement in federal departments and orders were being issued for their immediate resolutions.

Addressing a seminar, organized at Shah Abdul Latif Government Science Boys Degree College, he said people could register their complaints regarding HESCO, Sui Gas, State Life, Railways, Post Office, NADRA, EOBI and other departments.

The advisor said people could submit their complaints in the Federal Ombudsman office by hand, post, email, mobile app and website.

He said now there was no need for people to go to Karachi and Hyderabad to resolve their problems.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Karachi Sui Gas Mobile Hyderabad Post Government

Recent Stories

Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

8 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

1 minute ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and ..

Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary

16 minutes ago
 Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional ..

Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act ..

Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP

39 minutes ago
AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify effo ..

AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause

39 minutes ago
 CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vacci ..

CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..

39 minutes ago
 Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breac ..

Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach

41 minutes ago
 Sustained participation of women in workforce need ..

Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbo ..

10 minutes ago
 Program launched to protect farmers from exploitat ..

Program launched to protect farmers from exploitation

10 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs21.572 development schemes

PDWP approves Rs21.572 development schemes

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan