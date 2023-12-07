Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court

On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman in Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SPECO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Open Court held here at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman in Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SPECO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Open Court held here at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, on Thursday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO and other related officers, while on behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Deputy Manager Larkana, others officers of SSGC Larkana and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading, deduction and low pressure of Gas.

Regional Head Mahmood Shah reviewed the 33 complaints received against SEPCO in which 28 complaints decided on the spot and rest were given a date in 05 application/complaint.

In addition, 60 of the 72 petitions filed against the Sui Southern Gas Company were related to low gas pressure.

While, 12 complaints were for deduction.

However, the decision was given only on 72 application/complaints and the SSGC officials Larkana were instructed to resolve the issue of low pressure gas within 15 days, otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

Regional Head Sukkur Syed Mahmood Ali Shah directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers on over-reading.

Regional Head Ombudsman also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to provide immediate justice to poor people.