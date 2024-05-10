Open Menu

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Visits NBP Shikarpur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman, Sukkur Region, Syed Mahmood Ali Shah on Friday paid a surprise visit to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Hathidar Branch Shikarpur and interacted with the officers of the services delivery to discuss the issues pertaining to the services being provided to the citizens

Syed Mahmood Shah said that services of NBP were better than other banks while this bank had an honour to have the largest number of account holders. He said that a large number of pensioners were also attached to NBP.

Syed Mahmood Shah said that services of NBP were better than other banks while this bank had an honour to have the largest number of account holders. He said that a large number of pensioners were also attached to NBP.

While appreciating the services of National Bank of Pakistan including its social services, Shah directed them to provision of cold drink water to the customers and ATMs should be functioning properly, he added.

He said that it's the responsibility of all the federal departments to take efforts to address the problems faced by the common people.

