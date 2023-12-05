Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits State Life, NADRA offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad office Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed visited the building of the State Life Insurance Corporation and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) which is located inside the corporation's building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad office Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed visited the building of the State Life Insurance Corporation and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) which is located inside the corporation's building.

During the visit, he interacted with the public and asked them to share if they faced any problems with the services offered by the two federal organizations.

He directed the corporation's officials to set up a separate counter for female clients. The Regional Head also directed the staff of NADRA to behave concerning the people visiting their office to obtain the NIC card. Qazim Nazim Naeed and Syed Asghar Shah of the ombudsman office accompanied Ahmed during his visit.