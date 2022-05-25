Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman hears complaints against federal departments

On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against federal departments at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, RO SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, SDO SEPCO Warah and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues including complaints of over-reading, and deduction of bills.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the complaints received and decided 30 complaints, most of which were against meter reader Ghulam Mustafa Dawood of Sheikh Zayed sub-division, on which he directed SEPCO authorities to take legal action against this meter reader.

He directed the officials of SEPCO that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days.

Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to provide immediate justice to the poor people.