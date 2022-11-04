Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman hears public complaints

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard public complaints against federal departments at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana, on Thursday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, RO SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, SDO SEPCO Kamber and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues including complaints of over-reading, and deduction of bills.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the complaints received and decided 40 complaints, most of which were against SEPCO and gave decision on 36 complaints on the spot and gave next date for hearing of 4 complaints.

He directed the officials of SEPCO that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days. While SEPCO has issued strict instructions to the authorities that within 30 days their bills should be deducted and their legitimate problems should be resolved.

Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to provide immediate justice to the poor people.