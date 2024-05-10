Open Menu

Regional Head Of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Visits NADRA Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat visits NADRA office

Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed along with Associate Advisor Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz here on Friday visited NADRA office in Latifabad Unit No. 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed along with Associate Advisor Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz here on Friday visited NADRA office in Latifabad Unit No. 8.

He inquired about the performance of NADRA from the people present in the NADRA office and directed the NADRA officials to immediately redress the grievances of the people on the spot.

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, while speaking to the people, said complaints regarding the mismanagement of federal institutions can be submitted in writing or online at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Hyderabad, located on the sixth floor of State Life Building, Hyderabad

Related Topics

Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

34 seconds ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

7 seconds ago
 GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS exam ..

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

3 minutes ago
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up d ..

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

6 minutes ago
 Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

6 minutes ago
 Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste ..

Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

6 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of K ..

Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan