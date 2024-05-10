Regional Head Of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Visits NADRA Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed along with Associate Advisor Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz here on Friday visited NADRA office in Latifabad Unit No. 8.
He inquired about the performance of NADRA from the people present in the NADRA office and directed the NADRA officials to immediately redress the grievances of the people on the spot.
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, while speaking to the people, said complaints regarding the mismanagement of federal institutions can be submitted in writing or online at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Hyderabad, located on the sixth floor of State Life Building, Hyderabad
