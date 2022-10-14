UrduPoint.com

Regional Head Of Federal Ombudsman Visits NADRA Swift Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Swift Centre

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on the instruction of the Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, paid a surprise visit to NADRA Swift Centre, here, on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on the instruction of the Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, paid a surprise visit to NADRA Swift Centre, here, on Friday.

During the visit, he took a view of various sections of the centre and heard out the people's complaints.

He directed the NADRA staff to improve their work so that the common man does not face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Visit Man Sukkur

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Jav ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Javed Latif

32 seconds ago
 Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

33 seconds ago
 Eco-activists throw soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowe ..

Eco-activists throw soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London

35 seconds ago
 IMF Says Russia Entering 'Deep Recession'

IMF Says Russia Entering 'Deep Recession'

37 seconds ago
 Minister Sajid Jokhio distributes goods to flood v ..

Minister Sajid Jokhio distributes goods to flood victims

11 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Food Day, World Egg Day

UAF observes World Food Day, World Egg Day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.