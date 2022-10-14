Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Swift Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on the instruction of the Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, paid a surprise visit to NADRA Swift Centre, here, on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on the instruction of the Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, paid a surprise visit to NADRA Swift Centre, here, on Friday.

During the visit, he took a view of various sections of the centre and heard out the people's complaints.

He directed the NADRA staff to improve their work so that the common man does not face inconvenience.