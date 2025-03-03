Open Menu

Regional Head Ombudsman Heard Complaints Sepco

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 08:18 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional Head Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mahmood Ali Shah on Monday heard complaints against federal departments here at the Circuit House.

Among those present were the Revenue Officer Shah Murad SEPCO Larkana, and Deputy Manager Sui Southern Gas Larkana Saeed Ahmed Korejo, Syed Mazhar Shah, and others.

The complainants against SEPCO and Sui Gas also appeared and presented their issues, which included complaints about overbilling and unauthorized deductions.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed 115 complaints, of which 55 were against Sui Gas and 60 were against SEPCO.

On this occasion, 50 out of 60 complaints against SEPCO were resolved, and 10 were referred to NEPRA. Meanwhile, 55 complaints against Sui Gas were heard and decided on the spot. SEPCO and Sui Gas authorities were strictly instructed to adjust excess bills within 30 days and resolve the legitimate issues of the complainants.

Compliance with the decisions on complaints was emphasized, and strict legal action was warned against those who fail to comply. The Federal Ombudsman is determined to provide prompt justice to the underprivileged. SEPCO officials were also directed to take strict legal action against those involved in overbilling.

