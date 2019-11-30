UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Head SEL Visits WCCI Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:09 AM

Regional Head SEL visits WCCI Peshawar

Regional Head Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad North, Asghar Abbas Naqvi visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar along with his team on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Regional Head Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad North, Asghar Abbas Naqvi visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar along with his team on Friday.

During the visit, the Regional Head Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad met president, WCCI, Rukhsana Nadir and other senior members of the chamber.

Talking to the women entrepreneurs, the Regional Head of Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad North said that the purpose of the visit is creation of awareness in women regarding capital market.

He requested the WCCI president for extension of cooperation in the opening of office in the provincial capital in the stock exchange and also hinted at signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the WCCI Peshawar in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Stock Exchange Visit Chamber Women Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

27 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

28 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

28 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

28 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.