Regional Head SEL Visits WCCI Peshawar
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:09 AM
Regional Head Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad North, Asghar Abbas Naqvi visited Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar along with his team on Friday
During the visit, the Regional Head Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad met president, WCCI, Rukhsana Nadir and other senior members of the chamber.
Talking to the women entrepreneurs, the Regional Head of Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad North said that the purpose of the visit is creation of awareness in women regarding capital market.
He requested the WCCI president for extension of cooperation in the opening of office in the provincial capital in the stock exchange and also hinted at signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the WCCI Peshawar in this regard.