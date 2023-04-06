Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listened complaints against SPECO and SSGC

Close
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 09:42 PM

On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SPECO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Open Court held at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana, on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SPECO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Open Court held at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana, on Thursday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO and other related officers, while on behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana, others officers of SSGC Larkana and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the 42 complaints received and 22 complaints presented against SEPCO in which 21 complaints decided on the spot and rest were given a date in 01 application/complaint.

However, 20 complaints were received against SSGC, and 20 were reviewed and decided.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers on over-reading.

Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to provide immediate justice to the poor people.

