Regional In-charge Of Federal Ombudsman Holds Khuli Kachehri In Dadu
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Regional In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan, along with Associate Advisor Dr. Imtiaz Shaikh held an open court session (Khuli Kutcheri) at the committee hall of DC Office Dadu.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the majority of attendees expressed grievances about the lack of domestic sui gas connections for the past ten years and problems related to water supply and drainage. The zonal manager of Sui gas department Sikandar Ali informed that the gas pipelines in district Dadu were being replaced, and hopefully gas pressure would be restored within a day.
Associate Advisor Dr.
Imtiaz Shaikh assured the public that if the gas supply was not restored within two days, they should immediately report to the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad, action would be taken against those responsible for the mismanagement.
During the khuli kachehri citizens also raised issue of detection bills issued by SEPCO. In response, Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan ordered the removal of the unjustified detection charges from the bills and directed SEPCO officials to refrain from issuing such bills in the future. Some complaints against NADRA were also resolved on the spot.
The residents of Johi appreciated the Federal Ombudsman's visit to Dadu.
